‘Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after success of no-confidence motion’

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former Sindh governor, Muhammad Zubair has said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his statement, Muhammad Zubair said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after the passage of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and will face the Pakistani courts.

He also claimed that PML-N president and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehabz Sharif is going to be the next prime minister of Pakistan. The PML-N stalwart advised PM Imran Khan to set down as he has lost the majority.

On the other hand, the National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision to convene the National Assembly session was taken during a meeting at the speaker’s house today.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while justifying a delay in the National Assembly session said that there was no space available for requisitioning the session on March 21. “National Assembly’s hall was not available after a motion was approved on January 21 for giving the space for OIC moot,” he said and added, “the hall will remain in use until March 23.”

