Nawaz Sharif returning back to Pakistan this year, says Javed Latif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Latif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif coming back to Pakistan and he will return this year, ARY News reported.

Latif, a PML-N MNA, was talking to media after visiting to the Joint Investigation Team of the NAB for a graft inquiry.

“Those who had brought him third time, will allow Nawaz Sharif to be elected prime minister for the fourth time,” Javed Latif said. “Those who had expelled him from government knowing that only he can guide the country out of the dire straits,” PML-N leader said.

Talking about his two-hour long visit for the National Accountability Bureau investigation, Latif said that his family has been in business since 1950. “Mian Flour Mills was being run by my family before my election as a member of the district council,” he said.

“How I misused my authority as a member,” he questioned. “Same questions being asked today that were inquired earlier in year 2000,” he said. “Didn’t commit any wrongdoing. Facing this inquiry for last three years,” he said.

“An impression has been created that the People’s Party being brought (to the corridors of power). We won’t object if Bilawal comes into power with popular vote,” Javed Latif said.