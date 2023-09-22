Nawaz Sharif returning to lead Pakistan on road to progress: Shehbaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asserted that his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was returning to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in London, the former premier said that Pakistan was prospering in 2017, but unfortunately, Nawaz Sharif’s mandate was stolen and the country was deprived of development.

“Nawaz Sharif was returning to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity,” he said, adding that he will return as an architect and start the journey of country’s development.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the country’s destruction, it faced during the past four years, cannot be reversed overnight.

“He [Nawaz] never made false promises to the nation,” the former prime minister said, adding that he ended loadshedding and unemployment during his tenure and brought billion dollars of investment in the country.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of his PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier left London earlier in the week after spending several weeks here, but upon reaching Lahore, made a sudden plan to return in order to meet with his elder brother, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that a consultation meeting was held in London which was attended by PML-N bigwigs including Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry, Burjees Tahir, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

Shehbaz Sharif – while talking to journalists – said that he returned to London on directions of Nawaz Sharif. “No change was made in return plan of PML-N supremo,” he added.

In response to a question, Shehbaz said he never visited Gujranwala and did not hold a meeting.