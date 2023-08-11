Nawaz Sharif ‘returns’ to London after Europe tour

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to London after concluding his Europe tour, ARY News reported, citing family sources.

The former prime minister had left for Dubai on June 24 where he held important meetings with top leadership of his party. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also held meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

After engagements in Dubai, the PML-N supremo also visited Saudi Arabia and three countries in Europe.

According to sources, the former prime minister is expected to meet several political figures at his London residence in the next few days.

Family sources also informed that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo would come back to Pakistan next month and would face his cases in courts.

In an interview with a private television channel, the prime minister said after the caretaker government was formed he would go to London to discuss a plan for his return with his brother.

The PML-N supremo would lead the election campaign of his party and would be the next prime minister for the fourth time if Pakistan Muslim League(N) won the next election, he added.