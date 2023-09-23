Nawaz Sharif seeks suggestion from PML-N leaders to curb inflation

LONDON: Following his announcement of a return plan to Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has sought suggestions from party leaders to curb rising inflation in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that a meeting of PML-N leadership was held in London, wherein the three-time prime minister sought suggestions to curb rising inflation in the country

“If we come into power, what and how will we provide relief to the people of Pakistan,” Nawaz Sharif asked the participants of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leaders gave several suggestions during the meeting which was held in two different sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said that when came into power, his party’s foremost priority will be to provide relief to a common man. “Such a power, which cannot help common man, is useless,” he added.

“Before assuming power, I would place all the relevant facts in front of the nation,” he said, adding that he was also in touch with other countries, especially friendly nations, to bring investment in the country.

A day earlier, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that there was ‘no change’ in the return plan of his PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier left London earlier in the week after spending several weeks here, but upon reaching Lahore, made a sudden plan to return in order to meet with his elder brother, party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that a consultation meeting was held in London which was attended by PML-N bigwigs including Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Abid Sher Ali, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhry, Burjees Tahir, and Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

Shehbaz Sharif – while talking to journalists – said that he returned to London on directions of Nawaz Sharif. “No change was made in return plan of PML-N supremo,” he added.

In response to a question, Shehbaz said he never visited Gujranwala and did not hold a meeting.