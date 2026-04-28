ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against two brothers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for their alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud.

According to the NCCIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad, the accused—Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, sons of Muhammad Sharif—are residents of Fort Abbas, District Bahawalnagar.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly impersonated online cryptocurrency traders and, with fraudulent intent, misled the complainant into investing money by promising high returns. They reportedly convinced the victim to transfer funds through a BNB address and Binance transactions amounting to $37,000.

However, neither profits were delivered nor was the initial investment returned, the agency said.

During the inquiry, officials obtained relevant records from banks and other sources, which reportedly link the accused to the fraud involving the complainant, identified as Hasaan Mohsin.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Authorities said the role of any additional individuals involved with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will be determined during the course of the investigation.