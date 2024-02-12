Nawaz Sharif should not become prime minister, opines Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif, who faced defeat in the general elections 2024, opined that party supremo Nawaz Sharif should not become prime minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the PML-N leader cast doubt over the elections’ legitimacy, claiming that results of candidates – belonging to every political parties – have been changed.

“Today, not me or any political party, but the state has been defamed”, Javed Latif said, pointing out the press conference of Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi, popularly known as Pir Pagara – who announced his refusal to accept the results of the recent general elections.

Speaking of his defeat, Latif claimed he was told 15-20 days earlier that a “cross has been made on my name”. “The profess of declaring someone winner and loser should be stopped,” he demanded.

PTI-backed independent candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-115, Sheikhupura III by securing 130,255 votes. As per unofficial result, his runner-up was Javed Latif, who bagged 94,144, votes.

Responding to a question, he said his opinion won’t matter now as he lost the election. However, he was of the view that Nawaz Sharif should not become the prime minister. “Such an environment was being created for Nawaz Sharif that he would not become the prime minister for the fourth time”, he claimed.