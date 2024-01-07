Nawaz Sharif should vie for presidency not premiership: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain has advised Nawaz Sharif to become president instead of vying for the prime minister’s office.

Chairman Senate standing committee for defence Mushahid Hussain was talking to ARY News in an exclusive interview.

“In view of ground realities and knowing Mian Nawaz Sharif, I will tell him to shun the premiership. It will be better for the country and the democracy that he becomes the head of state,” Mushahid said.

“I don’t want him to be expelled from office fourth time. Now it is a hybrid-plus system, not conducive for Nawaz Sharif, as three among six prime ministers have been jailed,” he added.

“Nawaz Sharif is a king, he makes strong decisions like nuclear and CPEC,” Senator Mushahid said.

“He has become prime minister of the country thrice, and mother of all deals is that no big distance would remain between the ‘elite’ and the ‘street’ any long. This distance should be ended, and I think it will happen,” Senator Syed said.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the Army Chief’s US visit was very pleasant, “see those that were more favourites, have now become favourites to a lesser extent”. “It is fighting between ‘dear ones’, in which it used to be said that ‘return back’ you would not be said anything, he said.

Mushahid said, “political parties unite the country thus keep the national security in sight.” “It is clear that everyone will get some share”.

“We are talking about Shah Mehmood, also see what happened with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Nawaz Sharif was former prime minister, he was pushed and handcuffed”. “The PTI people were celebrating it, now they should learn the lesson”, he further said.

“All PML-N people were scared in 2018, I told Shehbaz Sharif, I will prepare a white paper on rigging but they were fearing,” PML-N Senator said.

“All political parties are ready to function within the circle set for them,” he said. “No political party will get majority and a national unity government will be formed,” he predicted for election results.