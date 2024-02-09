Nawaz Sharif hints at forming coalition govt in first speech after elections

LAHORE: Calling his party ‘biggest’ in the elections 2024, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has invited all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the difficulties, ARY News reported on Friday.

“We can’t hold elections again and again; every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” the former prime minister said in a pre-mature victory speech as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to release all the results of the Feb 8 elections.

“I can see the light and sparkle in your eyes today,” Nawaz Sharif said, congratulating the party workers because he claimed in these elections PML-N has emerged as the largest party in the country.

The PML-N supremo said his party respects the mandate of all parties, including the independents. “We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this wounded Pakistan and sit with us,” he said.

“Our [PML-N] agenda is only a happy Pakistan and you know what we have done before,” he said, highlighting the party’s past performance.

He stressed that there was a need for all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the difficulties. “This is everyone’s Pakistan. Everyone should sit in harmony and bring Pakistan out of the difficulties,” he added.

Furthermore, the former premier said the PML-N did not want to fight because Pakistan could not afford it. “Given the situation right now, Pakistan needs at least 10 years of stability,” he emphasised.

Nawaz Sharif further said that he has told his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif to reach out to the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar will hold meetings today,” he added.

The PML-N supremo noted that not only at the Centre, his party had also taken a majority vote in Punjab as well. “We will serve at the Centre as well as in Punjab,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif added that his government would want good relations with the entire world, in particular Pakistan’s immediate neighbours.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan: Latest party position

The vote count is underway after millions of Pakistanis exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for five-year term amid the countrywide internet and mobile shutdown, political violence, and terror attacks.

As many as 17,816 independent and party-affiliated candidates contested for 265 National Assembly, 296 Punjab Assembly, 130 Sindh Assembly, 113 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 51 Balochistan seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released unofficial results of 212 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 90 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 60 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 48 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched eight NA seats and IPP and PML-Q got two seats each.