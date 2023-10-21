Pakistan cannot progress without ‘good relations’ with neighbours: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan today (Saturday) after spending four years in self-imposed exile, the country cannot progress without ‘good relations’ with neighbours, ARY News reported.

The PML-N supremo made these remarks while addressing a ‘historic’ homecoming rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. In order to celebrate the return of their leader, the PML-N has orchestrated a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

Party members from across the country have congregated at the site, bringing with them contingents of enthusiastic supporters from their respective constituencies. The Minar-e-Pakistan ground has been adorned with dazzling electric lighting.

Nawaz Sharif’s speech

The three-time prime minister began his speech with a verse.

“I am meeting you today after several years, but my relationship of love with you is the same,” Nawaz Sharif said, adding: “The love I am seeing in your eyes, I am proud of it.”

The PML-N supremo noted that he had served the country with loyalty whenever he was given a chance, adding that he had resolved the issues of Pakistan and never hesitated from any sacrifice.

He recalled regretted the “false” cases against him, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, party’s vice president and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders. However, he said, no one abandoned the PML-N flag.

“Who are they who separates Nawaz Sharif from his nation?” he asked, recalling making Pakistan a nuclear power and “ended” load shedding in the country during his time as the prime minister.

“Do you remember those 18 hours of loadshedding? Who ended it?” he asked, noting that it was under his leadership that the power issue was resolved.

The former premier stressed that “some wounds never heal”, recalling how he couldn’t pay the final respects to his mother, father or wife despite repeated requests in jail.

He said that these women won’t be there to receive him at his home like they did in the past. He then recalled the time when he was given the news of his wife’s passing.

Atomic bomb launch

Referring to Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, the former premier said that then-United States president Bill Clinton and other world leaders pressured him not to conduct tests.

“There will be record present in the Foreign Office that Bill Clinton offered me $5 billion in 1999 for not carrying out nuclear tests, but my conscience did not allow me to accept the thing which was against Pakistan’s favour,” he claimed.

“If someone else would have been in my place, could he have said this in front of the American president,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif maintained that they conducted the nuclear tests and gave India a befitting response.

“Are our [PML-N] governments toppled down and verdicts are issued against us for refusing the US and taking stance for the interest of Pakistan?,” he asked.

Inflation

Speaking of the inflation, the former premier compared how roti and petrol’s costs way higher today than when he was in power. “Was I ousted for this reason? It was said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted for not taking salary from his son,” he said.

“You are the public, you tell, do you agree with such a decision?” he asked the charged crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa.

He further said that no one in Pakistan would be unemployed if his party was allowed to continue the “1990s economic model”.

Unfortunately, he said, today, the condition are so bad that one has to think if they can feed their children or pay electricity bills. “People are committing suicide, and borrowing money to pay the bills.”

“During my tenure, the poor had enough financial resources to at least to seek healthcare and get himself treated,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif clarified that these tough economic conditions weren’t created during the Shehbaz-led government but traced back to a long time.

“During our tenure sugar was 50 rupees per kilogram, today it is at 250,” he said, adding: “Pakistan was on its way to becoming an Asian tiger, we were preparing to ensure Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20.”

During his tenure, Nawaz added that US Dollar was at Rs104 and his government did not let the local unit fall against the greenback.

He pointed out that sit-in, which was staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during his tenure, and said despite such movements, his government ensured the provision of electricity to homes. “You know who was orchestrating the sit-ins,” he added.

Taking a dig at PTI chief Imran Khan without taking his name, Nawaz Sharif said he also carried prayer beads but doesn’t feel the need to show them in public.

He clarified that he did not want to take names as per his upbringing and training.

PML-N’s narrative

Nawaz Sharif also pointed out that they were asked about the party’s narrative. “Ask this from the Orange Line, ask this from Green Line, motorway, Chagai atomic bombs, and from the dollar rate,” he said.

He maintained that state institutions, politics and all the pillars of state needed to work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

“We need to begin a new journey,” he said, adding: “We will have to run on double speed, we will have to stand on our feet and have to make a strong foreign policy and create good relations with the world.”

PML-N supremo reaches Islamabad

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Islamabad from Dubai via a chartered flight.

After landing at Islamabad airport, Sharif proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities.

The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.

Notable leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, have already joined the rally, and Nawaz Sharif himself has arrived in Lahore from Islamabad, where he was warmly received by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif. A helicopter transported him to the historic Shahi Fort.