Nawaz Sharif tasks Hamza to foil Punjab Assembly dissolution plan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has tasked former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to use all ‘available tactics’ to foil the proposed plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) to have the provincial assembly dissolved, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has telephoned Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz to discuss matters pertaining to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The two leaders discussed the prospects of tabling a no-trust move against CM Elahi, the governor seeking a vote of confidence from the CM, etc.

Meanwhile, the PPP delegation led by Hassan Murtaza reached PML-N Central Secretariat Model Town and met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

The opposition parties in the 371-strong Punjab Assembly enjoy the support of 179 MPAs — 167 of PML-N, seven of PPP, four independents and one of the Rah-i-Haq Party. They need seven more votes to see a no-confidence motion succeed against PTI-PML-Q-supported Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

ن لیگ نے ارکان پنجاب اسمبلی سے تحریک عدم اعتماد پر دستخط کرالیے#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/eVFyrveK0b — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 29, 2022

The meeting discussed the current political situation in Punjab.

The opposition parties in the 371-strong Punjab Assembly enjoy the support of 179 MPAs — 167 of PML-N, seven of PPP, four independents and one of the Rah-i-Haq Party. They need seven more votes to see a no-confidence motion succeed against PTI-PML-Q-supported Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

It is former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies in his address to a public meeting in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan in his address in Pindi said: “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party.”

Comments