Nawaz Sharif telephones Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after SC verdict

KARACHI: After the Supreme Court (SC) verdict came in, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has telephoned Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif has made a telephonic conversation with MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after the SC verdict declaring the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional.

Nawaz Sharif congratulated Siddiqui over the top court’s verdict and said that the SC ruling was the victory of the Constitution in which MQM played an important role.

Sharif expressed aims to further strengthen working relationship with MQM-P leadership in future.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party will always back the Constitution and assured MQM-P’s firm support to the opposition. He assured that MQM-P lawmakers will participate in the voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran khan on April 9.

The MQM convener termed the SC ruling as a victory of the democracy.

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker ‘unconstitutional’.

The apex court announced its reserved verdict on the suo motu case on the NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling on a no-trust move against then PM Imran Khan.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

The top court issued directives to immediately wind up the voting process of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. It has been directed that the NA speaker could not adjourn the session for an indefinite period.

Moreover, the apex court ordered the reinstatement of the prime minister and the federal cabinet besides restoring the NA proceeding’s scenario before the deputy speaker’s ruling given on April 3.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon the session on April 9, Saturday to conduct the voting on the no-trust motion.

The SC ruling will not impact the effectiveness of Article 63 (A), whereas, the top court directed that the government could not stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stated in the verdict that the dissolution of the National Assembly has no constitutional ground. The chief justice further stated that a detailed verdict will be issued later.

