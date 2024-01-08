Nawaz Sharif to ‘address’ public rally in Mansehra

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering in Mansehra on January 22, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Captain (retired) Safdar and Sardar Yousaf have been tasked with the success of the public gathering.

As per details, the former prime minister will take part in the PML-N’s election campaign from January 22 by attending a public rally in Mansehra.

Sources further say Maryam Nawaz will also accompany Nawaz Sharif in the Mansehra public gathering.

On January 3, the acceptance of Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130 Lahore was challenged in the Appellate Tribunal.

The three-time prime minister — who returned to Pakistan in October after ending a 4-year self-imposed exile in London — hopes to take a fourth shot at power, but still major legal hurdles remain in his path to contest the general elections.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan disqualified the PML-N supremo from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case in July 2017. Subsequently, the PML-N supremo stepped down from the prime minister office.