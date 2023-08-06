Nawaz Sharif to be next PM if voted to power: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister of Pakistan and would change destiny of the country by initiating projects in the sectors of agriculture, industry and infrastructure, ARY News reported.

He was speaking at a public meeting here after laying foundation stone for Taray Garh interchange on the Lahore-Bahawalnagar motorway and Rai Mansab Ali Khan interchange on Abdul Hakim motorway on the Bucheki-Nankana road.

“Nawaz Sharif will serve the people of Pakistan as prime minister for another term if voted to power. He considers the whole of Pakistan as his family and in the past selflessly served the people,” he remarked.

He said Rs 263 billion would be spent on the construction of motorway from Lahore to Bahawalnagar and on other projects.

He recalled that in the past, Pakistan suffered from loadshedding of 20 hours every day and then Nawaz Sharif came in 2013 and he removed the darkness caused by power shortages by setting up power projects, revived industry and agriculture and brought the CPEC project of $ 30 billion with the collaboration of China.

He said their government provided laptops worth billions of rupees to millions of students, adding he was unfairly criticised for delivering laptops to youth who were now using modern tools of communication and earning livelihoods.

He noted that Nawaz Sharif initiated the project of Diamer Bhasha and Dasu dams and made Pakistan a nuclear state by conducting six nuclear explosions in response to five explosions by India.

He reminded that Nawaz Sharif rejected the offer of $ five billion by then US President Bill Clinton and went on with the nuclear explosions while ignoring pressure. Nawaz Sharif also started Zarb e Azab led by Pakistan army to eradicate terrorism and the jawans of armed forces and people from all sections of society rendered sacrifices against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif said unfortunately terrorists were again allowed to re-enter Pakistan and they took many innocent lives in terrorist acts.

In the era of Nawaz Sharif, the PM said Pakistan had good relations with friendly and brotherly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Qatar and others.

Then PTI chief was imposed on the country after rigged election in 2018 and his regime caused severe damage to relations with these countries including Islamic countries and he resorted to baseless allegations of corruption against companies of China, he added.

Ties with China were broken by the former government of PTI chairman despite the fact that the neighbouring country massively invested in infrastructure, power and road projects, he pointed out.