Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the interior ministry to issue a diplomatic passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif after assuming charge of his office got a briefing from the diplomatic staff about the issuance of a passport to the PML-N supremo. Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff said only Nawaz Sharif can be issued a diplomatic passport, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue a normal Pakistani passport to Dar.

It may be noted that the passport of former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, last year, who is in London in connection with his treatment.

On October 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. Through the proclamation, the court asked the PML-N supreme leader to surrender himself within 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

