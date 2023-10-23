Nawaz Sharif to hold ‘important meetings’ in Murree today

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif will hold important meetings in Murree on Monday (today), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The former three-time premier, who landed in Pakistan on Saturday after ending his self-exile of four years will reach Murree today from Lahore, the sources said.

They further said arrangements regarding the visit have been completed and during his stay in Muree, Nawaz Sharif will hold important political meetings.

Elder Sharif will stay in Murree today and will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz thanks masses for warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile in London.

He left for London in 2019.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister reached Lahore’s historic Minar-e-Pakistan monument, the venue for a grand rally of the PML-N to welcome the former premier, in a helicopter after landing in Lahore from Islamabad.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were accompanying the former premier on the trip to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates.