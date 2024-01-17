Nawaz Sharif to launch election campaign with rally in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will kick off election campaign from Hafizabad tomorrow, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PML-N supreme will address a rally in Hafizabad – his first rally for general electios 2024.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and other senior party leaders will also address the Hafizabad rally.

The party of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif officially launched its campaign on Monday.

The campaign for the Feb. 8 polls, delayed since November, looks set to fire up a lukewarm race so far amid an uncertain political environment.

Maryam Nawaz, who is also considered Nawaz’s political heir, started the party’s campaign at a rally in the eastern city of Okara in Punjab province.

“The more you vote for us the more you will see your household expenses going down,” she said amid inflation that has been hovering around 30% in recent months.

Sharif, who returned from self-exile in London late last year, has pledged to rebuild the country’s $350 billion economy, which is battling high inflation, an unstable currency and low foreign exchange reserves, despite averting a debt default with an IMF bailout last summer.

Major players such as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto have already begun campaigns, but these have been muted compared to past polls.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has started its campaign late, while Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says it is not being allowed rallies.