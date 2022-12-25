Nawaz Sharif to lead campaign for 2023 general elections: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Sunday that Nawaz Sharif will lead PML-N’s campaign for the 2023 general elections, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah alleged that Pakistan’s ties with friendly countries were affected after former prime minister Imran Khan sold foreign gifts from Toshakhana, ARY News reported.

While addressing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Workers’ Convention in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that not only wristwatches but the whole collection of the Toshakhana gifts were stolen which were allegedly sold by Imran Khan along with ‘murshid’.

He claimed that ‘false cases’ were dissolved against the PML-N leaders and Imran Khan will now face ‘real cases’ against him. Sanaullah said that the PTI chief will be held accountable by the institutions.

Regarding the dissolution of assemblies, the interior minister said that the dissolution process was an unconstitutional step and that the incumbent government will play its constitutional role.

He announced that PML-N will actively participate in the 2023 general elections while Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign.

