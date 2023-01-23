Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has once again indicated the return of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country and said that Sharif will lead the party’s election campaign, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that Nawaz Sharif will lead the PML-N’s election campaign soon. He said that Sharif will also decide on the candidate for the prime minister’s slot.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan is staging protests for six to seven months but he faced failures after being rejected by the nation. He added that Khan will not accept the results even if elections are held tomorrow.

He alleged that Imran Khan is planning to destroy the national economy. To a question, Sanaullah replied that Mohsin Naqvi is an eligible person for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) slot who was nominated after the consultations of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.

To a question regarding the verdict of the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, the interior minister said that those who are rejecting the verdict can challenge it. He added that the court needs evidence to decide on a case.

He said that some people refused to testify before the court. He suggested filing an appeal in the high court if someone thinks the verdict is flawed.

Regarding the power breakdown, he said that the electricity supply would be restored within 12 hours.

Sanaullah announced that Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar has been appointed as PML-N Lahore president. The decision was taken by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that Khokhar was the victim of political vengeance during the Imran Khan-led government. He hoped that Khokhar will reorganise the PML-N in Lahore.

