Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in weeks: Maryam Nawaz

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML- N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N chief organizer said the party has started the public meetings and the PML-N supremo is also preparing for his return to Pakistan.

She lambasted the former PTI-led KP government and said that the counter-terrorism department of the province is still in a rental building for the last ten years. They have done nothing for their law and enforcement agencies, the Imran Khan government couldn’t build a forensic lab in KP.

The PML-N senior vice president termed the Peshawar attack a security lapse and criticized the PTI chief Imran Khan for opening doors for the terrorists.

She further said that the IMF agreement was done by the previous government. The PDM government cannot give relief to people even if they want to because the IMF demands that if the prices are increased then the instalment of the loan will be released.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz kicked off political campaign, saying that her party was ready to sweep the upcoming elections in the country.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for ‘holding negotiations’ with terrorists, she said that Imran Khan was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the last 10 years and did noting to increase capacity of the provincial police.

“Police in KP have nothing to protect themselves because you [Imran Khan] kept the provincial government only to cover the expenses for helicopter rides,” she added.

Comments