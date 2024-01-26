Nawaz Sharif to unveil PML-N’s election manifesto tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has officially announced that its party manifesto will be unveiled on January 27, ARY News reported.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will announce the party’s election manifesto in a press conference tomorrow (Saturday) in Lahore.

The manifesto committee, led by Senator Irfan Siddique, was established by PML-N in October to formulate the party’s vision.

While establishing a web portal, the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N has sought suggestions from professionals, experts, overseas Pakistanis and citizens for the party’s election manifesto 2024.

Party sources said that the PML-N charter focusing on creating jobs and improving life standards has been prepared.

The party has focused over health, education, economy, livestock, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

The PML-N in its manifesto has given special attention to the education sector, party sources said.

Party sources said that the PML-N government will emphasize over promotion of the public private partnership and Danish School System.

The PML-N has planned to enhance higher education from existing 13 percent to 30 percent, sources said.

“The PML-N aimed at policies to unleash an agricultural and industrial revolution in the country,” party sources said.

Sources said that one of the key objectives of the PML-N is to transfer 1.2 million tubewells to solar energy.

The general elections will held on February 8.