Nawaz Sharif to visit Sindh, KP soon

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who recently returned to Pakistan after four years in exile, is likely to visit Sindh, KP and Balochistan province to mobilse his party ahead of polls, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PML-N supremo is likely to visit cities in Sindh, KP and Balochistan at the end of this month.

PML-N has started preparations to finalise the schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s upcoming visit.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif appointed Senator Ishaq Dar to head PML-N’s election cell for the upcoming polls.

A notification in this regard was issued on Saturday by PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal with the approval of Shehbaz Sharif.

“With the approval of the President PML-N, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is hereby appointed as Chairman, Election Cell PML-N, for General Elections 2024,” read the notification.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party’s election related activities will further expedite after the latest appointment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N has already invited applications from the interested candidates to contest the general elections.