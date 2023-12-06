Nawaz Sharif visits Chaudhry Shujaat after 15 years

LAHORE: In a major political development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after 15 long years.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar accompanied the party supremo.

Sources said the two parties had discussed electoral alliance and seat adjustments on Gujrat seats.

“PML-N has decided to support PML-Q candidates on 2 National Assembly and 3 provincial assembly seats,” say sources.

Chaudhry Salik and Tariq Bashir Cheema will contest election on National Assembly seats from Gujrat.

PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain were also in the meeting.

However, no official statement was issued following the meeting.

On Monday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to actualise their seat-adjustment strategy and other joint electoral initiatives.

The high-profile gathering, held at the PML-N Secretariat located in Lahore’s Model Town

Earlier, the PML-N supremo succeeded in wooing the electables from Balochistan to join his party and also forged an electoral alliance with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).