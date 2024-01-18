Nawaz Sharif vows to make Pakistan self reliant

HAFIZABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to make Pakistan stand on its own feet again, ARY New reported.

Addressing his maiden public gathering of election 2024 campaign, Nawaz Shari said that he was ousted from power by the five Supreme Court judges just because he refused to take a salary from his son.

Nawaz claimed if he had not been removed from power there would have been no gas loadsheding, inflation and unemployment in the country.

The former prime minister further said that before he came to power, terrorism had brought Pakistan to standstill but he took Pakistan out of the crisis.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif promised that he would bring back Pakistan on the road of development after coming to power.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fired a fresh salvo at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that the former prime minister was unable to show his face in public.

Bilawal said that the one who claims to become fourth-time prime minister was “scared” to leave house and face public, noting that the PML-N hasn’t reached out to its voters yet with the polls just a little over a month away.

“Mian Sahab [Nawaz] is not looking confident enough to win premiership,” he claimed, pointing out that if the PML-N supremo believes in it he would have launched the election campaign.