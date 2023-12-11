Nation wants to know why Pakistan’s development was halted: Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the nation wants to know why the development of Pakistan was halted, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of PML-N potential candidates for upcoming elections, Nawaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan have seen enough hardships, and now it’s time to bring prosperity and put the country on the path of development.

He questioned how a person who earns 40,000 will meet his expenses. PML-N supremo Nawaz urged the potential candidates to work hard to uplift the lifestyle of poor people.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday said his party does not wish to form a government but demands accountability of those responsible for Pakistan’s “destruction”.

The former premier renewed his demand to hold accountable those elements behind his ouster from power in 2017 and responsible for Pakistan’s “destruction”.

“PML-N leaders were put behind bars in false cases and I am being delivered justice after seven years,” Nawaz Sharif said.

“Our demand is not to form governments after winning general elections,” the former premier stressed. “Who ruined the country? Who brought the country to this point today? There should be accountability.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan from exile in October, was convicted by the accountability court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, however, earlier this week he was acquitted by the IHC in the Avenfield reference.

The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and 7-year sentence in Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.