Nawaz Sharif wants to see 2016’s Pakistan again

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has said 2016’s scenario should be reinstated in Pakistan۔

Nawaz Sharif said this in his media talk with journalists while referring to the last year of his reign as the prime minister of Pakistan. Sharif was ousted as prime minister in July 2017.

The PML-N leader said those who were trying to eliminate from the political area are now being ‘taken to the task.’ Now they are being scrapped from the political landscape, he added.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the former prime minister wrote, “I was thrown into jail after disqualifying me for not taking pay from my son, while on the other hand, a certified corrupt was proven truthful and honest. Those who sent me to jail are welcoming the looter of Rs60 billion”.

