Nawaz Sharif will be ready for talks, but not PTI founder: Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday called for joint efforts to steer country out of crisis, saying that his party supremo Nawaz Sharif will be ready to hold talks, but PTI founder Imran Khan won’t, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said that PTI founder categorically denied holding talks with major political parties.

Stressing the need for national reconciliation, Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P and Baloch leadership should sit together, after which all “problems could be solved”.

Meanwhile, he also advised his party for self-accountability, maintaining that he will always stays with party. He added that his political carrier will end if he now leaves PML-N.

Referring to Faizabad dharna commission report, Sanaullah said that a truth commission should be formed on the Faizabad sit-in which will reveal all the details.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Faizabad dharna commission gave a clean chit to former spy chief Faiz Hameed.

On November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Act 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

Ex-PEMRA chief Absar Alam – in response submitted to Supreme Court – said that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed pressurized the media regulatory authority during Faizabad sit-in.

Absar Alam stated that Ex-ISI chief General retired Faiz Hameed pressurized him to take action against senior journalist Najam Sethi and ban the former US ambassador Husain Haqqani however his demands were not met.

The federal government established an inquiry commission, headed by retired Inspector General Akhtar Ali Shah, in response to the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Fact-Finding Committee report.

However, the inquiry commission – in its 149-page report issued today – give clean chit to former spy chief.

Read More: Khawaja Asif rejects Faizabad sit-in inquiry report

The commission maintained that the then DG ISI and Army Chief had given permission to Faiz Hameed for the agreement. The report added that then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also taken on board for the agreement.

The Faizabad sit-in inquiry commission was established in the light of Supreme Court directives. The commission reviewed the reasons related to the Faizabad sit-in and also made recommendations.