Nawaz Sharif will next PM if PML-N voted to power, says Shehbaz

The former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif asserted that if PML-N voted to power, the party chief Nawaz Sharif would become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a recent series of statements, the former premier, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted various points during his tenure after the PTI Chairman was dethroned from his position as a Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The prominent political figure – Shehbaz Sharif – congratulates the nation on the expansion of GSP plus – the GSP+ allows Pakistan to export goods to the EU at zero import duties on 66 percent product tariff lines.

Shahbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to his brother – Nawaz Sharif, as he is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21. He expressed confidence that the country is on the verge of improvement and better times are ahead.

He attributed the rising inflation, unemployment, and mismanagement during the previous government’s term.

“The PTI government steered the country towards the potential default, however, the policies and decisions of the coalition government have effectively controlled the soaring inflation, and revived the country’s economy,” Shehbaz Sharif stated.

The former premier criticized the previous government for negotiating terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and then failed to fulfill the agreements.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab stressed the significance of good governance, remarking that politics should serve the purpose of better governance rather than chasing power for personal gains.