Change of plan: Nawaz Sharif will now land in this Pakistani city

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent change of plan, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will land at Islamabad International Airport instead of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, it emerged Wednesday.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds.

The elder Sharif is currently in Saudi Arabia and he will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21

Sources privy to the development today revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will now land in Islamabad at 1:00 pm on special flight FZ-4525.

Earlier, it emerged that the PML-N supremo will land at Lahore airport on October 21 and address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Nawaz files protective bail plea

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition for protective bail in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Petition seeks approval of protective bail from the high court for Sharif’s surrender to the law.

Former prime minister has pleaded for bail to face the cases against him, seeking court’s restraining order from arrest as he could approach the court.=

According to the plea, Nawaz Sharif will land in Islamabad on October 21.

He is arriving in Islamabad on a special flight. His lawyers have pleaded to the court for fixing the hearing today.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court had also disqualified Nawaz Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.