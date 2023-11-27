IHC adjourns Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against convictions in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Nawaz Sharif’s pleas against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

PML-N leader and Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar urged the court to exempt Nawaz Sharif from appearing before the court due to security concerns at the hearing.

At this Chief Justice Aamir Farooq responded “You file an application for exemption then the court will see.”

During the hearing, the CJ IHC questioned if it’s possible for a public officeholder to amass assets beyond means without corruption.

The court adjourned the hearing of the former prime minister’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases till Wednesday, November 29.

Convictions

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded 10 10-year jail term with an eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court also disqualified Sharif from holding public office for 10 years.