Nawaz Sharif’s BA duplicate degree issued by Punjab University

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s BA duplicate degree has been issued by the Punjab University (PU) ahead of the PML-N intra-party elections, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif’s BA duplicate degree was received from the Punjab University after paying Rs2,990 fees, sources told ARY News, adding that the application for the degree was submitted on June 7 at the request of the PML-N supremo.

According to the records, Sharif completed his BA degree programme in 1968 and obtained 340 numbers. The development came after PML-N scheduled its intra-party elections on Friday (tomorrow).

Sources said that Sharif is expected to retain his political party’s post of lifetime supremo. It was learnt that the former premier would mull over his return to Pakistan after the intra-party polls.

It is likely that a petition will be filed against the lifetime disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

In July 2017, the apex court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the country’s prime minister in a suo motu case following the “Panama Papers” leaks. Subsequently, he was declared ineligible for the party presidency.