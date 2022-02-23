Nawaz Sharif’s doctor receives govt letter

Islamabad: Pakistan High Commission in London has confirmed that the federal government’s letter to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s physician, for verification of his current health condition, has been received, ARY News reported.

In the letter, the Federal government had asked Dr, David Lawrence, for some time to verify the medical condition of Nawaz Sharif.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in London, government officials were notified about the receiving of the letter via the foreign ministry office.

The attorney general, in his letter, had asked Dr Dawlernce for an appointment between February 22 to March 13, for verification of his current health condition.

The details of the Attorney General’s Letter are as follows:

Khalid Khan Niazi, Secretary Attorney General Office, Islamabad in a letter addressed to David R Lawrence, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at his official address 88 Harley Street, London WIG 7HR intimated him that the doctor(s), as nominated by the government, intend to meet him to verify/confirm about the health condition of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“As observed by SMB (Special Medical Board), doctor(s) would need to examine all the relevant medical record including current evaluation, haematology/blood reports, imaging results and any interventional procedures done so far, as without examination of medical reports etc the doctor(s) cannot form any medical opinion nor verify/confirm about the health status of Nawaz Sharif and his ability to travel back to Pakistan, says the AG office letter.

The AG office requested David R Lawrence to intimate and confirm to the High Commission of Pakistan at London or the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan, the date, time and venue when the doctor(s) can meet him and examine the medical record etc., of Nawaz Sharif.

This meeting/examination of the medical record may be scheduled for a date of your convenience between 22nd February to 13 March 2022, the letter further stated adding that the intimation may be made four days before the desired date fixed by him. The AG office further informed David Lawrence that the government of Punjab constituted a Special Medical Board (SMB) vide letter No SO (RMC)2 50/2019 dated 14-1-2022. SMB convened on 17-1-2022 and examined the documents issued by you. The observation of the Special Medical Board was as under:

The enclosed photocopied documents (29 pages) do not provide any information about his current clinical evaluation, blood reports, imaging results and any interventional procedures done so far. Therefore, The Special Medical Board is not in a position to render any structured advice or a considered opinion, about his current physical condition and ability to travel, to the competent authority in the light of available information.”

The AG office further intimated to David Lawrence that another document (3 pages) dated 28-1-2022 signed by Fayaz Shawl, MD, USA was submitted in Court on behalf of the petitioner. Statedly this was an “evaluation of Nawaz Sharif by Dr Fayaz Shawl and not a medical report.

This fact was subsequently confirmed by Special Medical Board convened on 7-2-2022 which examined the document signed by Dr Fayaz Shawl. The observation of the Special Medical Board regarding this document was as under:

The enclosed photocopied documents (3 pages) do not provide any information about his present physical status, haematology/blood reports, imaging results and any interventional procedures done so for.

Therefore, the Special Medical Board is not in a position to render any conclusive opinion, about his current physical condition and ability to travel, to the competent authority in the light of available information”.

“It appears from the foregoing that Mian Mohammad Nawaz is primarily under your care while Fayaz Shawl, MD wrote his medical evaluation during or after his trip to London. All clinical tests, laboratory reports, interventional procedures, if any, physical examinations etc. must have been conducted in the United Kingdom”, the AG office wrote on the approval of Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan.

