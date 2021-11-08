Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore property to be auctioned on Nov 19

LAHORE: Assistant commissioner Lahore Cantt has announced to hold an auction for sale of Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore land on November 19, ARY News reported on Monday.

The AC ordered the auction of former prime minister Sharif’s property in Lahore in line with an April decision of an accountability court.

The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19.11.2021 at 10:00AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner’s Office Cantt,” read the notification issued by AC.

It may be recalled that NAB’s decision to auction the PML-N supreme leader’s assets came after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

On April 23, Judge Syed Asghar Ali directed the deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura to sell immovable properties within 60 days, including House N0.135, Upper Mall, Lahore and 88.4 kannals of agricultural land.

READ: Court orders auction of Nawaz’s seized properties

The bureau had also provided details of sale-able properties of Nawaz Sharif to the DCs in a letter, which include 940 Kanals agricultural land at Moza Manak and around 299 Kanals farm land at Moza Badoki, over 103 Kanals of land at Moza Mall and about 312 Kanal in Moza Sultanki.

Earlier in June, the former premier’s confiscated agricultural land in Sheikhupura district went under the hammer.

