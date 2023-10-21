Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers reach Islamabad airport before his arrival

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has reached Islamabad airport ahead of his arrival, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A team of PML-N lawyers, comprises of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ata Tarar and Barrister Zafarullah, has reached to airport before arrival of the PML-N supreme leader from Dubai.

The lawyers will hold a meeting with Sharif at the airport’s state lounge and will brief Nawaz Sharif on court decisions and legal aspects of cases against him.

PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return home today after four years of self-imposed exile.

Sharif has departed for Pakistan from Dubai airport via a chartered flight accompanying scores of party leaders and newsmen.

As per the PML-N’s plan, Nawaz will first land in Islamabad and from there he will travel to Lahore for the public gathering scheduled today.

Talking to media at Dubai airport, the PML-N leader said that his party is competent enough to guide Pakistan out of multiple crises it is presently facing.