Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will prevail in PML-N: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that only Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will prevail in the party, “be it reconciliation or resistance, it does not matter,”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N Punjab chapter requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success. He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

“Nawaz Sharif was named the PML-N’s lifetime Quaid (supremo) as honor and respect but the operational position belongs to the president of the party,” said Rana Sanaullah.

The former interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from the premiership and PML-N’s presidency through a ‘conspiracy’ in 2017.

He said that the proposals of the meeting of the PML-N Punjab will be presented to Nawaz Sharif upon his return from China as well as to the party’s top leadership.

Rana Sanaullah said that the party stands strong with federal and Punjab governments as they are working to address the country’s economic difficulties and improve the people’s well-being.

He also hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to address the country’s economic challenges and Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz’s efforts to provide relief to the people of the province.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah has said that the votes go to resistance, and one should confess that the PTI founder did resistance

“The people love resistance, we did resistance for entire life but this time it goes to the opposite,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said in an interview to ARY News.

He said, he has been associated with Nawaz Sharif for last 32 years. He did the politics of resistance. “We have to confess that the PTI’s founder also did resistance.