Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130 approved

LAHORE: Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Nawaz Sharif to contest the election from NA-130 have been accepted, ARY News reported.
This was announced by PML-N Lahore leader, Bilal Yaseen, who has been the covering candidate in the constituency. The former three-time premier submitted his nomination papers from Lahroe’s NA-130 on Sunday.
Talking to the media Bilal Yaseen said that Nawaz Sharif will contest elections from National Assembly constituencies of Mansehra and Lahore and will become prime minister fourth time.
Bilal Yasin stated that Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvez also appeared in the RO’s office along with him.
It is pertinent to note that the process of document verification will continue till December 30 and the document verification of certain minority and women candidates has also begun.
Read more: Not Nawaz Sharif, but Bilawal to become next PM, predicts Manzoor Wasan
The three-time prime minister — who returned to Pakistan in October after ending a 4-year self-imposed exile in London — hopes to take a fourth shot at power, but still major legal hurdles remain in his path to contest the general elections.
The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case in July 2017. Subsequently, the PML-N supremo stepped down from the role of the prime minister.