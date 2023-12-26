Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130 approved

LAHORE: Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Nawaz Sharif to contest the election from NA-130 have been accepted, ARY News reported.

This was announced by PML-N Lahore leader, Bilal Yaseen, who has been the covering candidate in the constituency. The former three-time premier submitted his nomination papers from Lahroe’s NA-130 on Sunday.

Talking to the media Bilal Yaseen said that Nawaz Sharif will contest elections from National Assembly constituencies of Mansehra and Lahore and will become prime minister fourth time.

Bilal Yasin stated that Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvez also appeared in the RO’s office along with him.