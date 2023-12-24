Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers submitted from Lahore’s NA-130

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Sunday submitted the nomination papers of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif for NA-130 of Lahore, ARY News reported.

PML-N Lahore leader Bilal Yaseen, who has been covering candidate in the constituency, submitted Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers with the Returning Officer.

Sharif has been summoned for scrutiny of his nomination papers on Tuesday, December 26.

Talking to media Bilal Yaseen said that Nawaz Sharif will contest elections from National Assembly constituencies of Mansehra and Lahore.

The party submitted nomination papers of Sharif for NA-15, Mansehra on Friday. Captain (retd) Safdar, accompanied by former federal minister Sardar Yousuf and Barrister Jahangir Jadoon with Returning Officer.

PML-N has submitted nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz from Sargodha’s Punjab Assembly constituency PP-80. Local party leader Sohaib Barath submitted nomination papers with Shahpur’s RO.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto has reached Shahdadkot to submit has nomination papers for NA-196. He will reach to the RO’s office in a convoy from the Degree College Ground.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also file his nomination papers for NA-128, Lahore. Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Faisal Mir and Qasim Gillani will submit the PPP chairman’s nomination papers.

It is to be mentioned here that PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination papers have been submitted from NA-207, Nawabshah.

former prime minister and PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has submitted his nomination papers from NA-148, Multan.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal has filed nomination papers for NA-76, Narowal. He also contesting on provincial assembly seat PP-54, Zafarwal.

Another PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir has submitted his nomination papers for NA-78, Gujranwala.

MQM-Pakistan has submitted nomination papers of Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from Karachi’s NA-249. Tariq Mansoor Advocate submitted nomination papers with returning officer on behalf of Khalid Maqbool.