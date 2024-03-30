Nawaz Sharif’s picture on Kisan Card challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The decision to emboss former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s picture on Kisan Card in Punjab has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The applicant Mashkoor Hussain in his plea stated that CM Maryam Nawaz has okayed to emboss the picture of Nawaz Sharif on a Kisan Card but the public funds cannot be used for personal publicity.

Using the national treasury for personal publicity is a violation of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the plea stated and urged the court to stay the decision until a decision on the plea.

Read more: Punjab greenlights Nawaz Sharif Kisan card

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz gave approval to the ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card Project’ aimed at uplifting the agriculture sector and socio-economic condition of farmers in the province.

The chief minister presided over the meeting related to agricultural reforms here. She said that under the Kisan card 500,000 small farmers would be given loans on easy terms. This loan will be worth Rs150 billion and given in one year.

Farmers would also be given loans of Rs30,000 for per acre land for purchase of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Under the Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card different types of subsidy would also be provided to farmers, she added.