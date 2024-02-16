Nawaz Sharif’s plea against ‘rigging’ in NA-15 set for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s petition against alleged rigging in NA-15 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for 20 February, ARY News reported on Friday.

The three-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, heard the plea filed by three-time prime minister, seeking to withhold the results of NA-15, Mansehra.

Jahangir Jadoon, representing the former premier, presented his case to the ECP, emphasising that an earlier objection from PML-N supremo was dismissed because of his (counsel’s) delayed appearance before the Commission.

He also pointed out no vote recounting in NA-15. Jadoon argued that Form-47 was issued without conducting proper vote counting in multiple polling stations throughout the constituency.

Member ECP, Nisar Durrani, acknowledged that the Returning Officer (RO) had filed the report for NA-15, confirming the results. He asserted that Form-47 was prepared using data from Form-45 from all polling stations in the constituency.

PTI-backed Shahzada Gustasup Khan defeated Nawaz Sharif with a margin of over 25,000 votes in NA-15 Mansehra. The former secured 105,249 votes, while Sharif bagged 80,382 votes, according to ECP’s provisional results.

The PML-N supremo had challenged the victory notification of his rival and claimed that Form-45 of 125 polling stations of the constituency was not issued since access to Kala Dhakka, a remote area of the constituency, was disturbed due to snowfall.

The ECP, however, rejected the application a day earlier over non-pursuance before Nawaz Sharif’s counsel, Jehangir Jadoon, could join the proceedings.

When Jadoon explained that he was busy with another case and asked the commission not to dismiss the plea, he was asked to file another application, which was later submitted.