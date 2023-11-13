Nawaz Sharif’s Quetta visit rescheduled

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s Quetta visit has been rescheduled, ARY News reported on Monday.

Nawaz Sharif who was scheduled to fly to Balochistan today to further expand his party’s alliances with regional players, now will visit the provincial capital of Balochistan tomorrow (Tuesday) along with PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif.

The security squad of the former three-time prime minister has left for Quetta before his arrival. During his visit, the ex-PM will hold political meetings and it is expected that many political leaders will announce to join PML-N.

The PML-N on Tuesday formed an alliance with the MQM-P and announced reaching out to other parties in Sindh.

PML-N team Saturday reached Karachi to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties’ leadership.

Senior leader of PML-N including Khawaja Saad Rafique met with Pir Sahab Pagara and forwarded him Nawaz Sharif’s message. The PML-N delegation also visited the MQM-P markaz in Bahadurabad to discuss further steps after the coalition elections.

Nawaz Sharif, who returned last month after around four-year stay in London, will hold meetings with PML-N Balochistan’s leadership during his visit to Quetta.

Meanwhile, PML-N is also eyeing another alliance with the JUI-F, ANP and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.