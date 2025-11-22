Nawaz stars as Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to modest total

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bowled a clinical spell, picking up a three-wicket haul to limit Sri Lanka for a modest total in the third fixture of the T20I Tri-Series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka could not capitalize on the decision to bat first as they huffed and puffed to 128-7 in their 20 overs, thanks to Janith Liyanage’s valiant 41 from 38 balls.

Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka provided a decent start with a 31-run stand in 3.1 overs. Mishara looked promising before getting caught on 22 from 12 with the help of two sixes and two fours.

Kusal Mendis was run out soon after for just three with the Islanders 38-2 in 5.4 overs. Meanwhile, Nissanka, trying to regain form, played 22 and was caught after scoring 17 from 23 deliveries with the help of only a single boundary.

As a result, the visitors were 60-3 in 8.1 overs before a middle-order collapse saw them reeling 86-6 in 13.3 overs.

Nawaz remained the architect of the collapse, including two in an over which left Sri Lanka searching for answers. However, it was Janith Liyanage’s knock lower down the order that provided his side some respite. He hit three fours and a six in his knock.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz topped the wickets chart with three wickets in his quota of four overs. Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Salman Mirza also chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Eshan Malinga