Nawaz under hot water after positive drug test: report

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after testing positive for recreational drug use, ESPNcricinfo reported on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder, who is currently representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, was reportedly flagged during testing conducted at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that the matter has been formally taken up after communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today,” the spokesperson stated.

While the ICC has refrained from commenting publicly, reports suggest the positive result stems from samples taken during the global tournament, where Nawaz featured in all seven matches for Pakistan.

He scored 15 runs and claimed seven wickets as the team exited at the Super Eight stage.

The development has also impacted Nawaz’s participation in the T20 Blast. His proposed stint with Surrey County Cricket Club for the upcoming season has been called off.

The left-arm spinner had earlier secured a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB and was expected to feature throughout the competition, scheduled from late May to mid-July.

However, following the positive test, the deal has fallen through, with Surrey opting not to proceed with the signing. The English county has declined to comment on the matter.