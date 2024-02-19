Govt formation: Nawaz, Zardari meeting likely to be held in Murree

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will reach Islamabad today (Monday) to hold meetings with political leaders of other parties, ARY News reported citing sources.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif would meet political leaders during his week-long stay in Murree.

PML-N supremo is likely to meet PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other leaders to discuss the matters of mutual interests including formation of governments in the center and Punjab, say sources.

Both PML-N and the PPP, the sources said, would issue a declaration regarding joint working and formation of the next government.’

Yesterday, former finance minister Ishaq Dar asserted that an “important development” was expected during a meeting between the coordination committees of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tomorrow (Monday).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ishaq Dar pointed out that PML-N and PPP leaders were required to follow the prescribed rules during the coalition talks.

“It was decided that no member or leader of the coordination committees formed by both sides would comment on the progress of the ongoing discussions or the points discussed,” the PML-N Senator said.

Ishaq Dar was apparently referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s Thatta address, wherein he revealed the power-sharing formula between the PML-N and his party for a potential coalition government in Centre.

“The final points have not yet been resolved between the two parties, and consultations on the various proposals continued until yesterday,” Dar stated on X.

He noted that four rounds of consultations have been completed, and the fifth session is scheduled for Monday (February 19). “Important breakthrough is expected at tomorrow’s meeting. The two sides will issue a joint official announcement once the consultations are completed,” he added.

“It is not appropriate to discuss anything before the end of the consultation, according to the procedure agreed upon between the two parties,” maintained the former finance czar.