Nawaz, Zardari should apologise first to nation: Asad Qaiser

KARACHI: PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to apologise before the public if they want any potential dialogue with the party.

In a recent episode of the program “Off The Record”, the PTI leader Asad Qaisar emphasized the authorities to form a judicial commission to investigate and hold those accountable in the May 9 riots.

He disclosed ongoing discussions within the government regarding negotiation offers, involving consultations with the PTI founder.

Qaisar emphasized the country’s need for stability and adherence to constitutional and legal frameworks.

Expressing concerns over recent political developments, Qaisar highlighted incidents of compulsion faced by PTI MNAs to switch parties, questioning the ethical grounds of negotiations with non-compliant entities.

Furthermore, Qaisar reiterated PTI’s commitment to constitutional norms and accountability, rejecting any unconstitutional pathways to power. He emphasized the party’s allegiance to the people’s mandate and its prioritization of Pakistan’s welfare.

Addressing institutional dynamics, Qaisar emphasized the need for institutional strengthening and conflict resolution. He criticized attempts to influence judicial appointments and raised concerns over the Election Commission’s conduct.

Qaisar reaffirmed PTI’s dedication to democratic principles and vowed to uphold the rule of law. He underscored the significance of a transparent and accountable political system, ultimately advocating for the people’s empowerment in shaping the nation’s future.