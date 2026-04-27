Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken out against the growing trend of paid negative PR in Bollywood, describing it as an “extreme phase” that is impacting both creativity and public perception in the industry.

In a recent interview, the actor reflected on how narratives are increasingly being shaped on social media, with both praise and criticism sometimes driven by paid campaigns rather than genuine audience response.

Siddiqui emphasized that while actors can focus on their performances, the reach and reception of their work often remain beyond their control. He also noted that promotions play a crucial role, adding that without them, many actors may not even be recognised by the public.

Expressing concern over the rise of paid negativity, he questioned the audience’s willingness to believe such narratives. “Where did people’s education go? Where did their ability to understand go?” he said, criticizing the ease with which opinions can be influenced online.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also pointed out that such practices can harm creativity, as attention shifts away from meaningful work.