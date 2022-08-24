Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognizable as Drag in ‘Haddi’ motion poster

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has taken up yet another unusual role for his upcoming movie ‘Haddi’.

Zee Studios – makers of a noir revenge drama ‘Haddi’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui – have shared the first look at his character of a Drag as the project gets on the floor. The motion poster was released on Tuesday, see the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor in a never seen before look.

The poster has Bollywood fans intrigued as well as excited to explore the potential of the dynamic entertainer in the noir storyline.

‘Haddi’ is being directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Adamya Bhalla.

About the title, writer-director Sharma said, “It’s going to be a double whammy, as Haddi gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin.”

“Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience’s interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can’t wait to start filming.”

Siddiqui added, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film.”

‘Haddi’ is being co-produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Anandita Studios, and is scheduled to release sometime in 2023.

