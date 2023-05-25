Saturday, May 27, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls Salman Khan’s lesson to him

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled being taught the difference between an actor and a star by his ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ co-star Salman Khan.

He recalled him asking the question from Salman Khan while filming a scene in a mosque.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur‘ recalled Salman Khan telling him that an actor would thread a needle with focus and determination by himself, whereas a star would ask another to do it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further said that cinema-goers would watch a star only because of their persona.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Sudhir Mishra-directed Afwaah. He is awaiting the release of his romantic-comedy ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra‘. He will share the screen with Neha Sharma.

 

