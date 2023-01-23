Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother files assault case against daughter-in-law

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui has filed a case of assault against daughter-in-law Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey aka Zainab.

Indian news agency India Times, Mehrunisa Siddique accused Zainab of trespassing into her house and physically attacking her following an argument.

The FIR was registered at Versova police station under Sections Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and other offences against Zainab Siddiqui.

Police sources stated that the incident could be a fallout of a property dispute between the two parties.

It is pertinent to mention that Aaliya had filed a petition seeking divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She accused him and his brother Shamas Siddiqui of physically attacking her. She withdrew her petition in 2021

Aaliya, reacting to the FIR against her on Instagram, claimed police ignored her complaints against the actor-husband but was quick to entertain that of her mother-in-law.

“Shocking.. my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice, this way.” she wrote on Instagra,

