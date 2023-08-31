Nayanthara makes Instagram debut ahead of ‘Jawan’ trailer release

South Indian star Nayanthara debuted on social site Instagram on Thursday morning ahead of the trailer release of her film ‘Jawan’.

Ahead of the next month’s theatrical release of her much-awaited pan-Indian film, ‘Jawan’, female superstar Nayanthara entered the social platform Instagram, with a video of herself and her twin sons.

Carrying her twins Uyir and Ulagam, the actor entered the frame in the video, while a song from Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ played in the background. “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu… (Tell them I have arrived),” she wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The reel published an hour ago, has already been watched by more than half a million social users and received thousands of likes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin boys through surrogacy a few months after their wedding in June last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is set to share screen space with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in ‘Jawan’. The Atlee Kumar directorial also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

The action-thriller is slated to hit theatres on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

