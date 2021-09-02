A 35-year-old mother of two has been imprisoned for locking her six-year-old in a windowless room where she ate cat food and lived among 19 cats, Mirror has reported.

The girl, identified as Datse, was saved by the police who were shocked to see the six-year-old crawling on all fours.

There were dirt and faeces in a windowless room. She was living among 19 cats.

A Russian court has found Yurate-Alprika Raine, a pro-Nazi, guilty of torturing her minor daughter.

Datse was inside a windowless room. She was eating the food that a man used to bring to feed the cats.

Raine, on the other hand, was living with her 12-year-old daughter elsewhere.

The 35-year-old, in an interview before her conviction, claimed she notice her daughter’s different behaviour when she was three.

“I admit I paid more attention to my eldest child,” she said. “I raised my youngest daughter until there was a change in her character when she was three.”

She had further said that the man used to clean the room after every six to seven days.

